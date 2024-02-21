MVV Satyanarayana's Padayatra in Visakhapatnam East Constituency Receives Great Response

In a recent development, Mr. MVV Satyanarayana, Honorable Member of Parliament of Visakhapatnam, YCP, East Constituency Coordinator, expressed confidence in the response of the people towards the ongoing padayatra in the Visakhapatnam East Constituency. The padayatra, which has been taking place for 45 days now, saw a significant turnout in areas such as Simhadripuram, Venkoji Palem, and other localities.

Accompanied by Ward Corporator Appari Srividya Giribabu, Mr. Satyanarayana visited various areas, including hilly regions, to inquire about the issues faced by the local residents. Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Satyanarayana stated that the primary goal of the padayatra is to understand the concerns of the public and address them effectively.

During the padayatra, women from party lines, fans, corporation directors, chairmen, leaders of affiliated associations, and members of the community participated actively. The interactions with the residents revealed a strong support for Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and a positive outlook towards the initiatives undertaken by the YCP government.

Overall, the padayatra in the Visakhapatnam East Constituency has garnered significant attention and participation from the local community, indicating a promising response towards the efforts of Mr. MVV Satyanarayana and his team in addressing the issues of the constituents.