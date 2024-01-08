Live
My daughter too will resign from TDP: Kesineni Nani
Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP and TDP leader Kesineni Nani made another sensational statement. He announced that his daughter Shweta will resign from the post of corporator on Monday. It was revealed that she would go to the municipal corporation office at 10.30 am and accept the resignation, and the very next moment she would resign from the basic membership of the Telugu Desam Party.
To this extent, he declared 'X' as the platform. He shared a photo of Shweta talking to Chandrababu.
Kesineni Nani said three days ago that Chandrababu had sent word that he would give a chance to other candidates in the upcoming elections as Vijayawada MP candidate. He announced that he would soon go to Delhi and meet the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and resign from his membership in the Lok Sabha and the same day he would resign from the TDP.
It is interesting that Kesineni Nani recently announced his resignation from the TDP in the wake of his comment saying, "Even after Chandrababu Naidu thinks that I am not needed by the party, I feel that there is no reason to continue in the party."