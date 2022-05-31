My father has been my inspiration: 99th ranker

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Tarun Patnaik, a student from Rajahmahendravaram, has secured All India rank 99 in the final results of Civil Services exam, which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission on Monday.

Tarun Patnaik's father Ravi Kumar Patnaik is a clerk at LIC office and mother Sarada Rajyalakshmi is the director at Vizag Foods. Tarun Patnaik did Mechanical Engineering from IIT Guwahati. "My inspiration is my father's service activities. When I see my parents, I dreamed of doing good deeds to serve the people anyway," said Tarun Patnaik.

Realising that it is possible to provide better services to the people, if Civil Services is achieved, he worked hard in that direction. He got training in Delhi with the sole aim to succeed.

Tarun Patnaik was greeted by Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, YSR Congress CGC member Vijaya Lakshmi and others.