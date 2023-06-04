Mydukuru: Nara Lokesh alleges plot by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to implicate Kavitha in Delhi scam

Mydukuru (YSR district) : Asserting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy were responsible for brutal murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has alleged that that murder case was weakened only because of Delhi liquor scam.

As part of his Yuva Galam padayatra, the TDP leader addressed a huge public meeting in Mydukuru in YSR district on Saturday.

Lokesh said that there was talks in Delhi that Jagan Mohan Reddy had plotted to make Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter Kavitha and his own party Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy’s son-in-law’s brother Sarath Chandra Reddy scapegoats in order to save Avinash Reddy and YS Bharati from Viveka murder case. He said that as part of this plan Sarath Chandra Reddy was made approver to the CBI in Delhi liquor scam.

He said that despite KCR’s huge support to Jagan Mohan Reddy in becoming CM in 2019 election, Jagan without hesitation had opted to make Kavitha a scapegoat in the scam.

The TDP leader said that even the Chief Minister moves heaven and earth he cannot save Avinash Reddy and Bharathi as his own sister YS Sharmila will act as a secret witness in the case.

Stating that he would continue to raise Viveka case in every meeting, he challenged YSRCP leaders to prevent him to do so. He alleged that the Chief Minister was responsible for emptying the exchequer as he barrowed Rs 12 lakh crore in the last four years. He said the government is not in a position to continue the welfare schemes or constructing projects as it has been facing serious financial problems.

The TDP leader alleged that YSRCP government cancelled 100 welfare schemes, 27 schemes meant for SC/STs, which were introduced during TDP government only because of political vendetta.

Saying that Jagan Mohan Reddy has no affection towards Kadapa people as he was least bothered over establishing steel plant and the problems of Annamayya dam victims so far.

He assured that all welfare schemes which were cancelled by the YSRCP government would be restored after his party returned to power in 2024 elections.