Mydukuru rural CI T V Konda Reddy suspended for involvement in civil dispute

Kadapa: Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan on Saturday suspended Mydukuru rural Circle Inspector T V Konda Reddy for his alleged involvement in a civil dispute and following the directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A 45-year-old YSR Congress Party activist Midde Akbar Basha, a native of Kadapa district and a resident of Chagalamarri mandal of Kurnool district, posted a selfie-video on Friday night in social media stating that he would commit suicide along with his 3 family members if the government failed to protect him from the harassment by Mydukuru rural Circle Inspector T V Konda Reddy within 48 hours. Basha posted the video at about 11 pm on Friday.

However, police who secured the information through Social Media Monitoring Cell (SMMC) rushed to the spot within 20 minutes and counseled Basha and his family members from taking any extreme step.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Saturday ordered Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju and SP KKN Anburajan to ensure that the problem is solved within a week.

Anburajan told the media on Saturday that Additional SP M Deva Prasad was deployed as inquiry officer over the incident. He said that Mydukuru rural CI has been suspended until the case is solved. In the selfie video, Basha alleged that Mydukuru rural CI TV Konda Reddy thrashed him at the police station and warned to eliminate him in an encounter if he failed to follow his orders.

According to sources, Basha got married to one Sk Haspana, daughter of Sk Khasim Bee of Yerraballe village in Mydukuru mandal of YSR Kadapa district in 2009. At the time of marriage, Khasim Bee registered 1.5 acres of land in the name of Akbar Basha providing him full entitlement rights. After some time, he went to Saudi Arabia for livelihood.

Meanwhile due to various reasons, Khasim Bee sold the land which was already once registered in the name of Akbar Basha, to one Iragam Visveswara Reddy (son of I Tirupal Reddy),on 30-7-2015. Akbar Basha who returned home in 2016 came to know about the matter, approached the court and got an injunction order in his favour.

Even while the case was pending in the court, Visveswara Reddy sold the land to Jonnavaram Veera Lakshmi Reddy (close relative of Tirupal Reddy) of Sanjeeva Reddy village in Duvvuru mandal.