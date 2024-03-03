Mylavaram MLA Krishna Prasad joins TDP

Vijayawada: As expected, Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad joined the TDP in the presence of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Krishna Prasad is not happy with the YSRCP leadership for the past few weeks and decided to quit the YSRCP. Finally, he joined the TDP and is expected to contest the Assembly elections from Mylavaram on behalf of the TDP.

He won from Mylavaram on behalf of YSRCP in 2019. Krishna Prasad told media in Hyderabad that he worked hard for the YSRCP but did not get the priority he deserved and the constituency was also neglected by the YSRCP. He claimed that had made several representations to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for funds to develop the constituency but there was no response.

Krishna Prasad said only Chandrababu Naidu is capable of transforming Andhra Pradesh into a developed state by giving equal importance to development and welfare. He stated that he was prepared to discharge whatever the duty is entrusted to him by the TDP chief Naidu.

Krishna Prasad decided to quit YSRCP as the party leadership had chosen S Tirupati Yadav as the candidate for the Mylavaram seat. Krishna Prasad is the aspirant on behalf of YSRCP. But the party had chosen another candidate from backward classes.

Former minister and the TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao is a strong leader in the constituency and is frontrunner for the ticket. He is still hopeful of getting the ticket to contest from Mylavaram. Uma Maheswara Rao won from Mylavaram in 2009 and 2014. Vasantha Krishna Prasad won in 2019 by defeating Uma.

Krishna Prasad said that he had no personal differences with Uma Maheswara Rao and was ready to work with him. Uma Maheswara Rao's name was missing from the first list of TDP candidates which has put him in an awkward position. Besides, there is speculation that he may be shifted to Penamaluru constituency on the outskirts of Vijayawada where Bode Prasad is the strong contender for the ticket in the party.