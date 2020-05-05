Myriad scenes unfold at liquor outlets in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: As liquor outlets lifted shutters after a long dry spell, myriad scenes unfolded in various parts of Visakhapatnam.

Tipplers could hardly contain their excitement as their joy of holding a liquor bottle, which is equal to an essential commodity for them, knew no bounds.

Many headed to the state-run liquor outlets to bring home their favourite brands, waiting in the queue close to half a day.

To ensure their place in the queue and escape from the scorching sun, many placed their helmets, slippers and carry bags while waiting for their turn before the outlet.

While plenty of wine shops witnessed jostling and pushing around giving a tough time to cops, women lining up in front of the liquor outlets caught the attention of more eyeballs.

Earlier, Visakhapatnam rarely witnessed scenes of women stepping into a wine shop. Although some belonging to elite families were confined to resorts, parties and pubs, a majority of them could hardly wait to bring home the beverage once the liquor outlets opened up after over 40 days of the ongoing lockdown.

When enquired further, interesting facts came to the light.

Instead of waiting for hours in the line, some of the smart husbands came up with a strategy of sending their wife to get them liquor bottles. "My husband was pestering me to get liquor bottles. Unable to bear his repeated requests any longer, I decided to stand in the queue and buy brandy for him," a lady tells The Hans India.

Despite the serpentine queues seen in plenty of neighbourhoods, students and working women hailing from other states were seen buying liquor bottles. "Earlier, ladies approaching a wine shop was a rare sight. But now, though there is no dedicated queue for women, we gave off the bottles whoever reached the counter even if they ignored queue protocol," says a salesman working in a wine shop.

However, the resumption of liquor sales, which is a major contributor to the state's exchequer, drew flak from various quarters.

Apparently, after seeing scores of guzzlers gathering at wine shops, ignoring social distancing completely and irrespective of 75 per cent rise in the liquor price amid the extended lockdown, health officials expressed their concern over the possible spread of novel coronavirus which is already on the rise in Visakhapatnam and challenges involved in contact tracing.