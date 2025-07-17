NAAC ‘A’ for St Joseph Dental College

  • Menu
Eluru: St Joseph Dental College, Duggirala unveiled its NAAC Accreditation grade of ‘A’ in a grand ceremony held on the campus. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the institution’s academic journey and reaffirms its commitment to excellence in dental education.

The unveiling of the NAAC grade was followed by congratulatory messages from Rev Fr P Bala and Rev Fr G Moses. In his keynote address, Most Rev Dr Jaya Rao Polimera emphasised the importance of ethics, spiritual grounding, and the need for the institutions to foster holistic development.

