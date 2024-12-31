NABARD extends key support to aqua farmers

Rajamahendravaram: M R Gopal, NABARD AP Regional Chief General Manager, said that NABARD is emerging as a pillar of support for farmers engaged in fish and shrimp farming, playing a pivotal role in providing financial aid for the development of the aqua sector.

He was speaking at the regional awareness workshop on shrimp farming here on Monday.

The event was organised by NABARD in collaboration with the State Fisheries Department and attended by farmers from erstwhile Godavari districts.

In his address, Gopal emphasised the importance of strategic planning for shrimp farming, processing and export. He underlined the need for collaborative efforts to boost shrimp production and exports, calling for financial assistance to establish nucleus breeding centres for shrimp propagation. Andhra Pradesh, with its 974 km of coastline, plays a crucial role in the domestic and global shrimp industry. The State has recorded exceptional growth in fisheries exports, significantly contributing to rural employment opportunities. Major export destinations include China and the USA.

Dr A V Bhavani Shankar, CGM (NABARD HO), noted that India ranks second globally in fish production and has achieved a 7% annual growth rate in the past seven years. Fisheries Department joint director Lal Mohammed shared that 70% of the aquaculture area is concentrated in the East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts. The department is providing electricity subsidies to 54,034 aqua farmers and has introduced drones in aquaculture practices.

The workshop highlighted NABARD's efforts to provide credit facilities for small, medium and corporate-level farmers as part of the Aqua Pragati initiative. Experts stressed the potential for Andhra Pradesh to strengthen its position in the global shrimp market through innovation and strategic planning.

Key dignitaries, including AGM SLBC Srinivasa Dasyam, NFDB representative Dr AV Madhuri, ICAR-CMFRI Principal Scientist Dr Joe K Kizhakudan and MPEDA Joint Director Vijay Kumar participated in the programme.