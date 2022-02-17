NABARD plays crucial role in progress of Ongole district

Ongole: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Prakasam District Development Manager (DDM) V Venkata Ramana said that the bank is instrumental in the implementation of various development programmes by the government in the district.

He participated as a chief guest at Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations at Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute, along with the distinguished guest, Lead District Chief Manager Yugandhar Reddy, here on Wednesday. The programme was inaugurated by RUDSETI Director Pratap Reddy.

Presiding over the programme, NABARD DDM Venkata Ramana said that the bank is part of various development programmes launched in the country, ever since its inception in 1982. NABARD has organised several training programmes for farmers, unemployed youth and women from self-help groups in Prakasam district and helped them in improving their financial status, he informed. They are also part of RIDF projects that are providing better infrastructure in the district, he added.

LDCM Yugandhar Reddy appreciated NABARD for being part of the development of the district. The NGOs and other agencies working with the NABARD, bankers and women from various SHGs also participated in the programme.