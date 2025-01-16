Nadendla Manohar inspects Eluru govt. hospital, expresses anger over poor facilities

In a recent inspection of the Eluru Government Hospital, Minister Nadendla Manohar raised serious concerns regarding the inadequate facilities and services provided to patients. During his visit, the minister meticulously examined hospital records and engaged with medical staff to discuss the quality of services offered.

Minister Manohar expressed his anger at the lack of essential amenities, emphasizing that it was "shameful" for a medical college-level facility to not have basic equipment, such as wheelchairs, to assist in patient transport. He highlighted the unsatisfactory sanitation management within the hospital, pointing out that the drainage system was in severe disarray.

The minister did not hold back in his criticism of the poor maintenance of sanitary facilities, calling for immediate improvements. He warned that the ongoing development work in the hospital must be completed by the end of February, or else action would be taken against the officials responsible for the management and upkeep of the facility.