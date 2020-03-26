Naga Babu urges KCR and YS Jagan to evacuate the Telugu students from Italy

With the fast-spreading coronavirus across the world, there are serious concerns over the rising death toll in countries like Spain, the US and Italy. On the other hand, Indians in these countries are trembling with fear. Some are already repatriated while a few are still stuck in those countries. There are also Telugu people who stuck in foreign countries seeking help for their return.

Telugu students who have been trapped in Italy have expressed their hardships through selfie videos pleading with the central and state governments to protect them. Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party leader and actor Naga Babu has urged the governments to protect the trapped students from Italy.

"As many as 130 Telugu people trapped in Italy. I earnestly appeal two Telugu state chief ministers KCR and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Prime Minister Modi for protection of students, " Nagababu tweeted.





https://t.co/0K2Qfj84tu mana telugu pillalu.i request both telugu govt to help our 130 telugu students who struck in Italy.i request kcr garu and jagan garu and modi garu,plz help these student.if already done fine.other wise plz take necessary steps to save them.i beg the govts — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) March 25, 2020



