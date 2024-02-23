Nagababu may contest in Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat

Anakapalli: At a time when competition among candidates for the Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat reaches a crescendo, the name of another new candidate comes to the fore.

The latest one added to the list is Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary Konidela Nagababu, who drops enough hints that he is likely to contest from Anakapalli as MP.

During his previous visit to Visakhapatnam, Nagababu made it clear that he would not be involved in direct politics and would, however, render services to the party.

But the track changed during his last trip to Visakhapatnam as he expressed his willingness to contest based on the party’s instructions. Following which, the name of a new candidate came to light for the MP seat.

According to reliable sources, there is a higher possibility for JSP contesting from Anakapalli Lok Sabha and the seat is being allotted to Nagababu.

Allu Aravind, who belongs to the 'mega' family, previously contested as an MP from Anakapalli Lok Sabha on behalf of the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) and was defeated. Contesting as an MP candidate in 2009 elections, Allu Aravind secured 2.94 lakh votes.

Buzz among party circles is that Nagababu is all set to contest in the 2024 elections from the ‘Konidela’ family. Party leaders say that the MP seat here will be allotted to the JSP and Nagababu will enter the field on behalf of the party.

Political analysts, however, say that the party is acting strategically behind the emergence of Nagababu’s name.

Chintakayala Vijay, son of TDP former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patradu has applied for the Anakapalli MP ticket.

In the recent ‘Raa Kadalira’ public meeting held in Anakapalli district, Ayyanna Patrudu requested people to bless his son. According to sources, the party high command is not willing to allot the seat to the former minister’s son. The TDP leaders say Ayyanna Patrudu was upset with this development.

Meanwhile, businessman Byra Dileep Chakravathy has been organising a number of programmes for the past few months, hoping for the Anakapalli seat. Similarly, TDP state youth leader Adari Kishore Kumar is aspiring to contest from Anakapalli parliament seat. He expressed his aspiration to Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh as well.

Also, Konathala Ramakrishna, who recently joined the JSP, is ready to contest if the party high command gives its nod.

Dadi Veerabhadra Rao and his son Dadi Ratnakar resigned from the ruling YSRCP and joined the TDP. His followers express confidence that Dadi Ratnakar will get a chance this time. To this extent, he is moving forward and participating in various activities in the constituency.

Against this backdrop, in a move to avoid internal conflicts, there is a possibility of TDP high command allotting Anakapalli parliamentary seat to the JSP and declare Nagababu as an MP candidate.

During their recent visit, Nagababu and Pawan Kalyan met Konathala Ramakrishna and interacted for a long time. It is learnt that he has been convinced to extend support to the candidate announced by the party.

Focusing more on the local issues, Nagababu is planning to open an office at Anakapalli and get closer to people of the constituency.

But, a complete picture on this will arrive once alliances are confirmed officially.