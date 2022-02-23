Nagari people want to be part of Sri Balaji district

Tirupati: The demand for merger of Nagari constituency in Tirupati (Sri Balaji) district instead of Chittoor district has been gaining momentum with both ruling and opposition parties taking the same stand. While MLA RK Roja submitted a representation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy personally recently, TDP constituency in-charge Gali Bhanuprakash initiated a signature campaign on Monday.

There are some other demands relating to the rejig of revenue divisions as part of new districts. A strong demand is coming from the people of Nagari constituency for a merger in the proposed Sri Balaji district. They have been citing various reasons in support of their plea. The five mandals of the constituency, Vadamalapet, Puttur, Nagari, Nindra and Vijayapuram, were already included in TUDA. The property registrations in Puttur and Nagari sub-registrar offices were being held in the name of Balaji registration district only.

The constituency is well-connected by road and rail with Tirupati whereas it takes 3 hours to travel to Chittoor and there is not even one bus in every hour. In a representation to the CM recently, Nagari MLA Roja mentioned that all two municipalities and gram panchayats in five mandals have passed resolutions seeking merger with Sri Balaji district and sent the copies to tahsildars and collector.

She also said that TDP leaders were staging protests against the government decision with whom CPI and CPM were joining hands which would be detrimental to the interests of the YSRCP in the constituency. TDP too took the demand on to its shoulders right from the first day and staged various protests. Following the call given by its constituency in-charge Gali Bhanuprakash, the party cadres organised a signature campaign in Puttur on Monday which evoked good response from the people.

Meanwhile, Srikalahasti and Satyavedu people have been demanding a new revenue division in Srikalahasti and opposing the move to set up it at Naidupet in Nellore district which will become part of Sri Balaji district. Srikalahasti MLA B Madhusudhan Reddy and Satyavedu MLA K Adimulam took the sentiments of the people to the notice of the government already.