Nagarjuna appointed as DCCB Chairman

Vizianagaram: The TDP high command has recognized the services of two dedicated leaders over the past few years and appointed them to district-level positions.

Kimidi Nagarjuna has been appointed as the chairman of the District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB), while another loyalist G Krishna from S. Kota, has been appointed as the chairman of the District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS).

Nagarjuna, a techie who returned from the USA, has been actively working for the party.

He contested in the 2019 elections on behalf of the TDP from Cheepurupally but was defeated by senior YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana.

Despite this setback, he has remained engaged with the public and the party.

Although he expected to receive an MLA ticket in the upcoming 2024 elections, the party chose senior leader Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao as its candidate instead. Nagarjuna was disappointed with this decision, but party leaders assured him that he would be placed in a respectable position. Ultimately, he has been appointed as the DCCB chairman. Similarly, G Krishna is also an NRI who sought an MLA ticket from S Kota in the recent elections.

However, he was not granted a ticket, as the party opted for Kolla Lalitha Kumari as its MLA candidate. Now, he has been offered the position of DCMS chairman. Speaking on his appointment, Nagarjuna expressed his commitment to work with transparency and to support farmers and small traders by providing loans to improve their living standards.