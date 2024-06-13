Naidu 4.0 gets love from all

Vijayawada: The dust is fast settling as the Festival of Democracy has now come to an end in Andhra Pradesh with the NDA government led by N Chandrababu Naidu taking oath as Chief Minister for the fourth time along with 24 ministers at a grand ceremony on Wednesday which can just be described as ‘wow’ in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

The highlight of the event was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was seen not only smiling and exchanging views and having continuous discussion with Chandrababu Naidu but also displayed his happiness in several forms. Soon after Naidu took oath, he hugged him. He also walked across the stage holding the hands of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan took him to his brother Chiranjeevi, and all the three raised their hands as sign of unity. He then met Superstar Rajinikanth, his wife, N Balakrishna, former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and other VVIPS on the stage. On the other hand, Naidu was also seen smiling as never before.

He along with Amit Shah had a photo session with the newly-elected ministers. Later, Naidu felicitated Modi with a shawl and huge idol of Lord Venkateswara. Political circles feel that this kind of bonhomie between Naidu and Modi was not seen in 2014 when Modi came with a pot of water and mud which he presented to Naidu saying that it was for the Amaravati memorial where mud and water from all rivers was gathered.

But the way Modi displayed his happiness today was not visible then. This could be an indication of what is in store for AP, political circles add. Naidu and alliance partners express confidence that the Centre under Modi’s leadership would extend full support in the reconstruction of the state and Modi would play a crucial role in ensuring that the double-engine sarkar becomes successful. BJP leaders said, “Modi’s behavior was an indication of his Man ki Baat.” The ceremony was also attended by Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and J P Nadda. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Consulate Generals of Korea, Japan and Netherlands.

