Naidu betrayed weavers: YSRCP

Guntur: YSRCP organised celebrations of National Handloom Day on Thursday at Tadepalli, where party leaders, including MLC Lella Appi Reddy, former Devanga Corporation Chairman Surendra Babu, and former APCO Chairman Chillapalli Mohan Rao, launched a scathing attack on the coalition government for its failure to uplift the handloom sector.

They accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his administration of betraying weavers by abandoning election promises, plunging the community into distress, while contrasting this with the transformative support provided during the YSRCP’s tenure under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The leaders highlighted the coalition government’s inaction on critical promises, including GST relief, free electricity up to 200 units, health insurance, and the Nethanna Nestham scheme, which remain unfulfilled 14 months into their rule.

MLC Lella Appireddy asserted, “Under YS Jagan’s leadership, weavers flourished with Rs 3,700 crore in aid over five years, including Rs 1.2 lakh to 85,000 families through Nethanna Nestham.” Today, the coalition government offers nothing but empty words, leaving weavers in despair, he said.