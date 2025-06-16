  • Menu
Naidu, brand ambassador for backstabbing politics: Parvathareddy

Highlights

Describing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as the brand ambassador for backstabbing politics, YSRCP Nellore city in-charge and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy has alleged that Naidu is encouraging backstabbing politics to divert people’s attention from his government’s failures.

Nellore: Describing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as the brand ambassador for backstabbing politics, YSRCP Nellore city in-charge and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy has alleged that Naidu is encouraging backstabbing politics to divert people’s attention from his government’s failures.

Parvathareddy along with Zilla Parishad chairperson Anam Arunamma and MLC Meriga Muralidhar has unveiled a book over the failures of TDP-led coalition government during its one-year rule, titled ‘Vennupotu’ at party district office here on Sunday.

The YSRCP leader sarcastically stated that resorting to backstabbing politics is very common for Chandrababu Naidu, as he illegally grabbed power from his father-in-law and former CM NT Rama Rao. He criticised that the coalition government has completely failed in implementing its 140 promises given to people during 2024 electioneering. He warned that people of the State are closely monitoring the situation and they would teach a befitting lesson to TDP in appropriate time.

MLC M Muralidhar has alleged that coalition government is terrorising public with the implementation of its ‘Red Book’ constitution, making them to be panic and fear as to what will happen in the next minute. He opined that the huge public response to their party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visits clearly shows that they are regretting their fault in not voting for YSRCP in 2024 elections. ‘Good days are ahead for YSRCP since it will surely resume power again,’ he stated.

