Naidu developed state with a vision: Ex-MLA Parthasaradhi

Anantapur: Former MLA and TDP Hindupur MP constituency coordinator B K Parthasaradhi has stated that the TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had strived hard with a vision to develop the state on the industrial front and Kia Motors is one example of industrial development in the district apart from many industrial ventures throughout the state.

He said 13,000 jobs were given in direct employment and much more through ancillary industries development. TDP state executive member Savithamma and Ambica Laxminarayana also participated in the meeting held at Shigupalle village in Hindupur mandal.