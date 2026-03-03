Naidu directs safety measures for AP people in West Asia

Amaravati: In view of the escalating war situation in West Asia, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to ensure the safety and well-being of people from the state who are currently stranded in Gulf countries.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting at the camp office with RTGS officials and representatives of AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT). He instructed them to closely monitor the situation and extend immediate assistance to residents of the state living in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar, Kuwait and other affected regions. Naidu emphasized the need for close coordination with the Union Government and directed officials to remain in constant touch with Indian embassies in the respective countries through the Centre.

He said all possible steps should be taken to contact those stranded and provide timely support.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government would stand firmly by its people during the crisis. He noted that due to airport closures and cancellation of flight services, immediate return to India may not be possible for many expatriates. In such circumstances, APNRT would extend full cooperation in providing relief and temporary support.

The state government, in collaboration with APNRT, has activated a 24x7 helpline to assist those in need. The helpline number 0863-2340678 and WhatsApp number 85000 27678 have been made available round the clock. APNRT coordinators are arranging temporary accommodation and other essential support services for affected individuals.

Expatriates can also reach out through email at [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected], or access assistance through the official website https://apnrts.ap.gov.in.

RTGS officials and APNRT representatives participated in the review meeting and briefed the Chief Minister on the measures being taken.

Reassuring families back home, Naidu said there was no need to panic and that the government was closely monitoring developments to ensure the safety of every resident from Andhra Pradesh.