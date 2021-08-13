Naidu flays failure of govt to bring new investments

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed concern that not a single paisa of new investment came to Andhra Pradesh and not a single new industry came to the state under the past two years of YSRCP regime.



Naidu extended his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of International Youth Day and called upon the young generation to come out and question the anti-development policies of the AP government. With no investments and no industries, there were no decent jobs for the educated youth and graduates.

In a statement here, the TDP chief said that the youth who stand for courage and sacrifice should assert their rights in the interests of their own golden future. The previous TDP regime gave utmost importance to industrial development and job creation since the youth would play a key role in the development of the state. Foreign educational opportunities were created. But, the Jagan regime had cancelled all the TDP programmes and put a question mark on the future of AP youth.

Naidu asserted that the youth should question the government over the absence of any new notification to fill job vacancies as per its promises. The young generation should devote their time and energy for the reconstruction of the country and the communities they live in.

In a separate statement, TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh extended his greetings to the youth and urged the AP government to fulfil its promises so as to create a new hope among the youth. The past two years of Jagan Mohan Reddy rule had totally disappointed the young generation. The situation has degraded so much that some youth were committing suicides after losing hope of getting a decent job, he said.