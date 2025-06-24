Naidu govt prioritising farmers: Atchanna

Vijayawada: Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu on Monday participating in the ‘First Step Towards Good Governance’ event here, emphasised the Chandrababu Naidu-led government’s commitment to development and welfare as its “two eyes” of administration. The minister said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the government’s administration, driven by both development and welfare, has garnered critical acclaim.” He asserted that these measures would undoubtedly pave the way for greater stability in the future, highlighting the distinctiveness of the welfare initiatives and development programmes undertaken for the people.

He added that the coalition government has earned public trust by focusing on welfare, agriculture, industrial development, infrastructure improvement, and the pursuit of social justice.

Minister Atchannaidu stressed that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, recognising farmers as the backbone of the nation, has prioritised their issues. He detailed several schemes launched for farmers.

Since the coalition government took office, it has procured 55,57,525 metric tonnes of paddy, providing Rs 13,584 crore in paddy procurement assistance to 8,50,342 farmers.

The minister highlighted the distribution of drip irrigation equipment with a 90 per cent subsidy for BC, SC, and ST farmers’ development, and financial assistance for the construction of dairy sheds with Rs 2 lakh subsidy for dairy farmers.

He recalled the cancellation of GO 217, which affected the livelihood of fishermen, and the provision of Rs 259 crore under the Matsyakula Seva scheme, offering Rs 20,000 in financial aid.

The government also provided Rs 4 per kg subsidy for mango and Rs 50 per kg subsidy for cocoa crop, demonstrating its support for farmers. Atchannaidu expressed pride in the coalition government’s establishment of black Burley tobacco procurement centers under Markfed.