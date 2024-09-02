Naidu hailed for his contribution to women empowerment, economic development

Tirupati: Former MLA and TDP Tirupati constituency in-charge M Sugunamma recalled the extraordinary political journey and achievements of party chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to the media at Tirupati Press Club on Sunday, she mentioned the leader’s trajectory, which saw him become an MLA for the first time at the age of 28, a Minister at 30 and a Chief Minister for the first time at 45.

She recalled that Naidu became Chief Minister for the first time on September 1, 1995. During the last 30 years, Naidu has served as the Chief Minister for four times and created an unparalleled record underscoring his resilience and dedication to public service.

Sugunamma highlighted the significant role the TDP has played in promoting women’s empowerment through initiatives such as DWCRA groups and schemes like Cheyuta and Pasupu Kunkuma.

Certain programmes were specifically designed for the benefit of women, including ‘She Autos’, Talli Bidda Express and Badiki Vastha bicycles. Additional schemes like Chandranna Pelli Kanuka, Dulhan and widow pensions were also recalled.

Sugunamma highlighted efforts made by Chandrababu Naidu to boost employment and economic development in Andhra Pradesh, especially following the State’s bifurcation.

The creation of IT jobs and the establishment of IT parks in Visakhapatnam were among the achievements mentioned. Party leaders Sura Sudhakar Reddy, Ramana, B G Krishna Yadav, Manyam Srinivasulu, Vutla Surendra Naidu, Amudala Tulsi, Munishekhar Royal, R P Srinivasulu, Subrahmanyam and Muniramayya among others were present.