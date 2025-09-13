Naidu is anti-farmer and anti-Dalit, charges TJR

Nellore: YSR Congress Party reiterated that the State government continued its anti-farmer and anti-Dalit policies unabashedly, and the Opposition will continue its fight against such policies and expose the coalition’s failures.

Speaking to media here on Friday, former MLA TJR Sudhakarbabu said, Chandrababu has been continuing his anti-farmer and anti-Dalit policies as he has no convincing answer on the urea crisis, while farmers’ plight continues and Dalits are left out of the welfare agenda.

Farmers standing in long queues were never seen during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure as all the agriculture inputs and services were available at RBKs.

Chandrababu has dismantled such a useful system and diverted urea to private traders, causing hardships to farmers, he alleged.

The farmers are unable to buy urea even at double the price, while Chandrababu and the Agriculture Minister speak incoherently, changing their stance from time to time, he said.

The remarks of the Agriculture Minister are highly deplorable and he has no stature to talk about YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Kakani, he charged.

TJR Sudhakarbabu also said that Jagan disbursed Rs 2.75 lakh crore under DBT, of which Dalits got Rs 50,000 crore.

In the first year, Dalits could not get the proportionate Rs 10,000 crore under the coalition government, he flayed.

Chandrababu owes Rs 10,000 crore to the SCs in the first year, and his scrapping of welfare schemes in medicare, education, and social security has an adverse effect on weaker sections, he added.

Naidu has always been in favour of the private sector, be it education or medical and health, which are evident by his recent decisions, he said, recalling the snide remarks on Dalits by TDP leaders.

The meeting resolved to expose the anti-Dalit policy of Chandrababu and work to bring back YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the helm.

He said Kakani challenged Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy to show evidence about his claims on gravel and warned him that he has no moral right to talk about YSRCP leadership.