Naidu launches new insurance scheme for sanitation workers

PEDDAPURAM (Kakinada district): In a significant step towards enhancing the welfare and security of municipal workers and their families and as part of the ‘Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra’ programme, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu officially launched a new accident and health insurance scheme for sanitation workers during his visit to Peddapuram on Saturday. The scheme is a joint initiative of the state’s Urban Development Department and the Axis Bank.

To facilitate this, salary package accounts have been opened for municipal workers, providing them with enhanced financial security. The new insurance scheme will cover a total of 55,686 workers across 123 urban local bodies in the state, comprising permanent, outsourced, and contract employees.

Of these, 39,170 are in the Public Health Department and the rest in other departments. For permanent employees, accident insurance cover is up to Rs 1 crore and life cover is Rs 10 lakh. Likewise, for outsourced employees, accident insurance cover is Rs 20 lakh and life cover Rs 2 lakh. Previously, the government used to provide ex gratia sum of Rs 5 lakh for accidental death and Rs 2 lakh for natural death for outsource employees. The new agreement with Axis Bank significantly expands these benefits.

In the event of accidental death, the scheme will also provide up to Rs 8 lakh in educational assistance for the deceased worker's children.

Additionally, the scheme offers a low-premium health insurance plan, providing coverage of up to Rs 33 lakh for the worker and their family members. Family members can also open a separate zero-balance account and receive an additional Rs 15 lakh in accident insurance.

Municipal workers have expressed their gratitude and delight, stating that the scheme will be of great help to them and their families.