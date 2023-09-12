Naidu may have to face more cases

Vijayawada: Politics in Andhra Pradesh has seen a sudden surge following the arrest of the former chief minister and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu who has been sent to judicial custody on Sunday.

While the TDP is fighting a legal battle, political circles are agog with speculations that Naidu may have to face many more cases which may make it difficult for him to come out of jail even if gets bail in this case. Giving credence to this, the CID on Monday filed a Prisoner in Transit (PT) warrant regarding Amaravati inner ring road case in which Chandrababu has been named as A-1, former minister Narayana A-2 and Nara Lokesh A-6.

On the other hand, Naidu’s team of advocates filed a petition in the ACB court seeking to convert the judicial custody into house custody. Senior Supreme Court advocate Siddharth Luthra filed the petition citing security reasons. The CID had objected to this. There were nearly day-long arguments on this issue.

Luthra argued that keeping Naidu in the Rajahmundry central jail would pose threat to his life as it was a place where notorious criminals are also lodged. He contended that the AP government has no authority to interfere in ‘Z plus’ security provided to Chandrababu Naidu. He also quoted several judgements justifying his demand for house custody of Naidu.

Additional advocate general P Sudhakara Reddy said Chandrababu Naidu would be safer in the central jail as full security was provided. He said all facilities were provided to Chandrababu Naidu. He said the Rajahmundry central jail has a 50 ft high compound wall. He said the health condition of Chandrababu was good and doctors were available round the clock if required. He said Naidu was remanded for economic offences and if house custody was accepted, he may influence other witnesses in the case. Though it was expected that the judgment would be pronounced by evening, the judge said that she would give her judgement on Wednesday morning.

She further said that any petition should be filed before noon as otherwise it affects the normal work of the court.