Naidu orders 24/7 vigil, quick distress response

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed the ministers and senior officials to maintain round-the-clock vigil and ensure rapid response in all districts hit by cyclone Montha.

Chairing a review from the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) control room along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Naidu warned that overflowing streams and flash floods could cause severe damage if not anticipated early.

Naidu directed the immediate deployment of additional NDRF and SDRF teams to the Kakinada region, nearby coastal mandals and other severely affected areas.

He instructed District Collectors to keep emergency machinery, power-restoration units and communication lines in full readiness, and to identify vulnerable low-lying zones where streams could suddenly overflow. Real-time field reports from village and ward secretariats were ordered to be compiled and analysed centrally.

The CM asked officials in the West Godavari district to be alert to possible surges from the Yerra kaluva and warned that people in risk zones must be evacuated without delay.

Officials briefed Naidu that very heavy rainfall had already been recorded in Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, Srikakulam, Anakapalle, West Godavari and Nellore over the past 24 hours. Weather alerts have been sent to 1.92 crore mobile users in affected districts. As precautionary measures, 2,703 generators have been positioned, secretariat-wise essential supplies stocked, and a dedicated 81-tower police wireless network activated for emergency communication.

Naidu directed officials to use drones to assess damage to power lines, trees and infrastructure, and to begin immediate restoration in affected areas. He also ordered that fodder be arranged for livestock and that farmers be allowed to upload crop-loss details directly through the Agriculture Department’s app. Officials reported that about 43,000 hectares of crops were already submerged across Konaseema, Prakasam, Nandyal, Kadapa and East Godavari districts.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan asked officials to clear fallen trees, poles and debris to restore village-to-village connectivity. With the Rayalaseema region receiving little rainfall, Naidu instructed the Water Resources Department to divert Krishna inflows to fill regional tanks and avoid wastage of even a single TMC of water.

Ministers Anitha, P Narayana and Angani Satya Prasad, chief secretary K Vijayanand, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and senior officials from various departments attended.