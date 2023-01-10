Naidu-Pawan meet raises BP of CM, says Bandaru

Visakhapatnam: The meeting between TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan has increased the blood pressure (BP) of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleged former Minister and senior TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Bandaru said that the people of Andhra Pradesh were looking forward to the alliance between the TDP and JSP. Keeping the present scenario in view, the former minister underlined the need for all the parties to come together and wage a battle against the YSRCP.

Going forward, Bandaru said, the Chief Minister is likely to get a heart attack as leaders like 'Baahubali' are going to meet Naidu. Meanwhile, TDP politburo member Ch Ayyanna Patrudu said in a media conference that former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao founded TDP to save Telugu people from the injustice which was being meted out to them. "January 9 is the most prominent date for the TDP as it was then that NT Rama Rao was sworn in as Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh," Ayyanna Patrudu recalled.

The present schemes being implemented by the YSRCP were introduced by NTR, the politburo member said. "Andhra Pradesh witnessed a golden era then, while it is undergoing a 'psycho rule' now," Ayyanna Patrudu alleged.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP State women wing president V Anitha pointed out that the prices of essential commodities in the State have increased by 300 per cent. "Pensioners have not yet received their pension yet. How are they going to celebrate the Sankranti festival? The State government is offering Rs 10 to the people through schemes and snatching away Rs 100 from them. How is it possible for the YSRCP to win 175 seats in the next general elections?" she wondered.

-Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSRCP Ministers have no control over the foul language they use and added that they have no eligibility to be Ministers.