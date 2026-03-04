Naidu, Pawan review rural development

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at the former’s residence at Undavalli on Tuesday to discuss key issues related to Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply (RWS), and Forest departments.

The leaders reviewed the progress of works under the Jal Jeevan Mission, focusing on implementation status and effective utilisation of funds. They also discussed allocations made for the development of roads under the Panchayat Raj Department and examined constituency-wise distribution of funds to ensure balanced growth across the state.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister briefed the Chief Minister on the ‘Magic Drains’ initiative being implemented in various gram panchayats across the state. Both leaders emphasized the need to construct such modern drainage systems in all panchayats to strengthen sanitation management and improve rural hygiene standards.

Pawan Kalyan also raised the issue of desilting drainage canals under the Irrigation Department.

He suggested that desilting works should be taken up during the summer itself and completed before the commencement of the cropping season, enabling farmers to take up cultivation without disruption. The Deputy Chief Minister further explained the objectives and progress of the ‘Hanuman Project’ being undertaken by the Forest Department. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the details and discussed measures for its effective implementation across the state.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Pawan Kalyan thanked the Chief Minister for giving top priority for developing infrastructure in the villages and for also extending support for strengthening the Panchayat Raj system across the state. He also stated that despite the fund crunch, necessary funds have been provided for rural development. Pawan Kalyan also thanked the Chief Minister for giving valuable inputs for the implementation of Jal Jivan Mission project works and expedition of road construction in rural areas.