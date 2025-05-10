Naidu pays tribute to Murali Naik

Vijayawada: Martyr Murali Naik, Operation Sindoor, Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, National Security, Andhra Pradesh NewsChief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid heartfelt tribute to martyr Murali Naik. He observed two minutes of silence, raised slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", and hailed Murali's valour as an inspiration to the youth serving in the armed forces.

The CM reassured the martyr’s family of full government support and emphasised national unity and progress, denouncing terrorism and supporting Operation Sindoor launched under PM Narendra Modi in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said the nation will never forget the sacrifice of soldier Murali Naik, who attained martyrdom in Operation Sindoor.

He said in a statement here on Friday that he prayed to God that the soul of this brave Indian soldier, who fought enemy forces on the Jammu & Kashmir border and attained martyrdom, finds peace. This young soldier from Kalli Thanda in Sri Sathya Sai district dedicated himself to the nation’s defense and became immortal on the battlefield.

Pawan Kalyan expressed the deepest condolences to his parents Jyothi Bai and Sriram Naik and other family members.

