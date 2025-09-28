Naidu promises houses for all eligible by 2029

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu told the Assembly on Saturday that his government will ensure every eligible family in Andhra Pradesh owns a house by 2029. He also announced that three lakh houses will be handed over to beneficiaries by Diwali and that the scheme for auto drivers will be launched on October 4.

Speaking during a debate on the government’s ‘Super Six’ welfare initiatives in the House, Naidu said his administration started delivering on its promise to rebuild Andhra Pradesh through development, welfare and good governance. He said Rs 2,200 crore had already been spent on housing since the NDA coalition took office, with three lakh houses completed and another 6.15 lakh under construction, to be finished by October 2026. House sites of three cents each will be allotted in villages and two cents each in towns, he added.

On the new ‘Auto Drivers Sevalo’ scheme, the Chief Minister said 2.9 lakh auto and cab drivers will receive annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000. “We are determined to give social security with dignity,” he said.

Naidu highlighted that pensions are now reaching 63.5 lakh people under the NTR Bharosa scheme, with 97 per cent delivered on the first of every month. Women make up 59 per cent of pensioners. “We spend Rs 2,745 crore every month on pensions, more than any other State,” he said, taking a swipe at the previous YSRCP government for delaying payments.

The Chief Minister also stressed women’s empowerment, setting a target of creating one lakh women entrepreneurs every year. He said 8.32 lakh self-help groups with 89 lakh members have been linked to Rs 46,621 crore in credit, and savings in women’s bank accounts now stand at Rs 20,739 crore.

Naidu praised the Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme, calling it “the most satisfying” initiative of his career. He said 8.86 crore women had availed themselves of free journeys, with 97 per cent public awareness and 85 per cent satisfaction. “It is not an expense. It is an investment in social mobility,” he said.

On farmers’ welfare, Naidu said Rs 3,174 crore had been distributed under Annadata Sukhibhava-PM Kisan and that 204 Anna Canteens were providing subsidised food to the poor. He accused the previous government of failing to ensure remunerative prices for crops and promised to strengthen market interventions.

Naidu also spoke of efforts to position Visakhapatnam as a global technology hub. “We never expected companies like Google to come to Vizag. Giving land at Re 1 an acre to major firms is a game changer,” he said, adding that the model would generate jobs and technology partnerships.