Naidu pushes for early completion of Amaravati works

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials and contractors to expedite the construction of Amaravati Greenfield Capital with an aim to complete the works six months ahead of the schedule. The state government had earlier set a three-year timeline for the completion of the capital construction works.

During a review meeting of the capital construction works at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister reiterated his vision of making Amaravati the world's most livable city.

The meeting, which included Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana and officials from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and EDC, focused on the progress of various projects, including infrastructure development in Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) layouts, residential units for ministers and officials, road networks, and flood-control measures.

Officials reported that tenders for projects worth Rs 50,552 crore have so far been issued, and 74 projects are already underway. The CRDA proposed projects worth Rs 81,317 crore.

The Chief Minister stressed that the progress should be visible to the public and announced that he would conduct monthly reviews. He warned that any delays would be the responsibility of both the contractors and the officials involved. Naidu also called for ‘real-time monitoring of all projects, urging them to operate in ‘autopilot mode’.

Regarding plots for farmers, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that the process of returning plots does not cause inconvenience while upholding the integrity of the master plan. Narayana said the issue would be resolved within a week.

Contractors at the meeting highlighted a significant challenge from the previous administration, alleging that construction materials like iron and sand stockpiles were pilfered. The Chief Minister has since directed the Mining Department to replenish the sand supplies.

To accelerate development, Naidu ordered officials to fast-track approvals for institutions planning to build offices in Amaravati. He called for quick land allocation to prominent institutions such as BITS Pilani and XLRI. He also instructed continuous monitoring of the 72 organisations that have already been allocated land to ensure they begin their projects promptly.

"Mere allocation of land does not complete the capital's development," Naidu said. "Investments and ventures need to follow."

He called for investments in various sectors, including sports city, tourism, airport infrastructure, biotechnology, and healthcare. The Chief Minister also spoke about the trust placed in him by the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister stressed that a capital city would be incomplete without a thriving economy. He said that once construction is finished, it would attract investors, create jobs for the youth, and make Amaravati a truly livable city. He called for the creation of an ecosystem focused on a knowledge economy and startups.

Naidu also directed officials to invite India's top 10 real estate companies to undertake projects and advocated for the promotion of electric vehicles to transform the capital into a green energy corridor. He also asked officials to monitor and display real-time air quality data across the region.