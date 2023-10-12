Naidu suffers from skin allergy .. Medical team tests

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The news that former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has health problems due to heat and suffocation in the Central Prison is causing concern in the circles of Telugu Desam. Jail officials said that doctors were called after Chandrababu Naidu informed them that he was suffering from skin allergy.

Doctors who conducted a medical examination of Chandrababu in the jail on Thursday evening found that he was suffering from a skin allergy. Jail sources said that Chandrababu Naidu was given the medicines prescribed by the doctors. Two days ago, when Nara Bhuvaneswari and Brahmani met in Mulakhat, it was said that Chandrababu was suffering from dehydration.