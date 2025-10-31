Naidu targets 20L jobs by 2029

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to organise monthly job fairs across all constituencies, as part of an ambitious plan to create 20 lakh jobs by 2029 through skill development and digital employment platforms.

Reviewing the State’s skilling and employment generation strategy at the Secretariat on Thursday, Naidu said the government aims to build a robust employment ecosystem linking education, training, and industry needs.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to launch the ‘Naipunyam’ skill portal during the upcoming Partnership Summit in November, describing it as a one-stop digital platform for skill training, certification, and job placement. The portal will feature AI-powered tools such as resume creation, WhatsApp job alerts, and an interview simulator to help job seekers prepare for recruitment processes. IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh briefed the Chief Minister that the government is setting up 15 sector-specific skill clusters to train youth for high-growth industries like space technology, aquaculture, and quantum computing.

He said the cluster-based model, inspired by Australia’s skilling framework, will align workforce training with emerging industrial needs.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that over 1.44 lakh candidates have already secured employment through job fairs organised across the State. To further strengthen youth employability, Naidu ordered that official certificates be issued to all trainees completing State-recognised programmes.

The Chief Minister called for collaborations with leading national and global universities as well to enhance the quality of training and ensure youth’s global job-readiness. He said the Naipunyam portal should serve as a comprehensive job dashboard linking opportunities within India and abroad.

Naidu directed departments to integrate databases to identify genuinely unemployed youth and map vacancies in real time. The portal will display details of job fairs, training programmes, and sector-wise employment openings.

Emphasising industry-academia collaboration, Naidu suggested that ITIs, polytechnics, engineering colleges, and universities be linked with industries to build a future-ready workforce. He wanted schools to work with the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub to nurture creativity and innovation from an early age.

To support youth aspiring for overseas employment, Naidu directed that foreign language training be included in the skilling curriculum and that international job listings be channelled through the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT). “The Naipunyam portal should not merely list jobs — it must enable skill testing, retraining, and direct placement support,” Naidu said, adding that the initiative aims to build a globally competitive and future-ready workforce in Andhra Pradesh.