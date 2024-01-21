Naidu terms Jagan a ‘traitor to tribals’

Araku(Visakhapatnam dist): TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu came down heavily on the YSRCP government for not implementing GO No 3, which he had previously given to give jobs in tribal areas to locals, and for cancelling 16 tribal welfare schemes implemented by TDP government. Thousands of tribals attended the ‘Raa-Kadaliraa’ public meeting addressed by Naidu in Araku valley on Saturday.

The former CM said that the Giri Putrika Kalyan Yojana and a provision for civil services coaching to tribal youth have been scrapped. Best Avail Schools have also been cancelled. He recalled that during his rule, the distribution of mosquito nets, nutritious food and welfare programmes were implemented with the funds of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the tribal areas.

An ambulance and a feeder ambulance were arranged in the tribal area but they are not being implemented now, he said. He lambasted the Jagan Mohan Reddy government that in the name of laterite mining, bauxite is being excavated in the agency areas and this bauxite is being shifted to Bharathi Cements, owned by his wife. He reminded that he had banned bauxite mining during his rule. The YSRCP mafia completely razed the north Andhra region to the ground, he said.

Assuring the tribals of introducing much better welfare schemes for their development immediately after the TDP-Jana Sena forms its government, Naidu questioned Jagan as to what he has done for the tribals in these five years except making them suffer without paying even the minimum support price (MSP) for any farm product.

Stating that the coffee crop grown in Araku is totally different from the crop grown in other areas, he recalled that he introduced the Araku coffee even in Davos when he was the chief minister of the state. Terming Jagan as a traitor of tribals, Naidu said that the youth is totally getting demoralised now as this government is completely neglecting the younger generation.

Chandrababu said that Rushikonda has been looted and if Jagan Mohan Reddy comes to Araku, the hills here will also disappear. He said the YSRCP is honouring the MLC who killed a Dalit driver and threw his body at his door.

He promised to develop the Polavaram submerging area as a separate district soon after the TDP came to power. He explained the ‘Poor to the Rich’ and ‘Super Six’ schemes to the people.

Chandrababu announced Siyyari Donnu Dora as the candidate of the party for Araku Assembly seat. He said that the party would give proper recognition to Abraham and Kidari Shravan Kumar.