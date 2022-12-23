Naidu urges to youth to back him for bright future

Rajam (Vizianagaram): The three-day tour of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Vizianagaram district is started on Thursday with roadshow and public meeting in Rajam Assembly constituency. The cadres in huge numbers welcomed their leader all the way from Visakhapatnam airport to Rajam.

Apart from enthusiastic supporters of the party, common people also turned out in significant numbers for the road show of the former chief minister.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Rajam, Naidu appealed to the youth to support him to change their future. He alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is cheating the people by misguiding them in the name of three capitals. "They are not interested in developing either Visakhapatnam or North Andhra but they are interested only in looting the lands of north Andhra people. We are here to develop the entire state by constructing a number of seaports in coastal region and completing Polavaram project," he said.

Prices of various commodities like petrol, diesel have been increased abnormally and new brands of liquor are flowing affecting the health of people, he said, adding that higher prices are filling the pocket of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The former CM said lakhs of construction workers were going to bend hungry due to sand shortage. "The price of sand was increased exorbitantly. The money is simply going into the pockets of bigwigs of YSRCP. The leaders are grabbing lands from farmers and enjoying the properties. The green Rushikonda hills are being destroyed and resources are being looted. Tahsildar office, Rythu Bazars , government lands are also being mortgaged and funds are being misused," he said.

Naidu said not even a single backward class person got benefitted during this government. The entire state has been captured by five henchmen of Jagan. The leaders of BC community were betrayed. All the people of BC, SC,ST communities were cheated by Jagan and his government, he alleged.