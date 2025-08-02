Naidu vows to develop Rayalaseema region

Jammalamadugu: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday reiterated his commitment to transforming Rayalaseema into a hub of prosperity.

Speaking at Praja Vedika event in Jammalamadugu, YSR Kadapa district, the Chief Minister said the government is fast-tracking projects like Handri-Neeva, which will provide irrigationto six lakh acres and drinking water to 33 lakh people in four districts of Rayalaseema. He claimed the previous TDP government spent over Rs 12,441 crore on irrigation projects from 2014-19, while the YSRCP government only spent Rs 2,000 crore in five years.He announced a comprehensive roadmap for industrial development in the region, focusing on sectors like automotive, aerospace, defense, and green energy. "We will establish an electronics, defense, and aerospace hub between Orvakal and Lepakshi," he said, adding that a ‘Drone City’ is also planned for Kurnool and Orvakal.

In what could be described as a significant announcement aimed at supporting the handloom sector, the Chief Minister declared a free electricity scheme for weavers.

Naidu stated that weavers with power looms will receive 500 units of free electricity, while those with handlooms will get 200 units. The scheme will be implemented starting August 7, to coincide with International Handloom Day. He announced that Jindal Group has come forward to establish the Kadapa Steel Plant, with work beginning in two phases at a total cost of Rs 16,350 crore. “This project will be operational by 2029 and will bring development to Jammalamadugu and surrounding areas,” he stated.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to develop Gandikota as a major tourist destination with a central government grant of Rs 80 crore under the PRASHAD scheme. “We will make Gandikota, with its beautiful canyons, even more attractive and install a 100-foot-tall statue of Sri Krishnadevaraya,” he said, adding that connecting Gandikota, Ontimitta, and the Kadapa Fort will boost tourism in the region. He then announced that the government will deposit money under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme on Saturday. Each farmer will receive Rs 7,000 in the first installment, with the state’s share being Rs 5,000 and the central government contributing Rs 2,000.