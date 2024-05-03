Naidu’s call to end YSRCP rule

Rayachoti: “Get ready for May 13. The day to usher in change in the state is not far off. It is the day everyone of you have to lay foundation for the development of Andhra Pradesh once again by electing the NDA alliance government and defeating the YSRCP government which had done nothing for anyone” was the clarion call given by two former chief ministers N Chandrababu Naidu and N Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Addressing the Prajagalam meeting on Tuesday, Naidu said psycho Jagan was such a person who even refused to admit that there was drought in Kadapa and told officials that their information was wrong. He did not develop any irrigation project, Kadapa Steel Plant remained a mirage and even the sanctioned rail line for Rayachoti was cancelled, the TDP chief said. “Do you need such a CM,” he asked and appealed to the people to dump the YSRCP in the dustbin.

Naidu said Jagan always shows his manifesto saying it is the Bible and had implanted 99% of promises but the reality is opposite. He did not implement 99% promises, he added.

Further, the TDP chief said Jagan has been misusing his power to market himself just before the elections by printing his picture on the Pattadar passbooks.

"Kiran Kumar was a chief minister, and I too was chief minister before him but we had never done like that,” he said.

Naidu said Jagan had failed miserably and could not provide jobs, release job calendar, went back on total prohibition, CPS, etc, and was again shamelessly asking for one more chance.

Referring to irregularities in the Aarogya Sree Scheme, Naidu vowed to provide health insurance of Rs 25 lakh per year for every family in the state. He also assured of reinstating the Chandranna Bima Scheme and distributing free medicines for people who have BP and diabetes.

In addition to this, he also promised to provide Rs 6,000 monthly pension for the disabled and Rs 15,000 for fully disabled people and assured to ban all toxic liquor brands in the state of Andhra Pradesh.