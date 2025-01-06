Naidu's Kuppam to shine bright with solar power

Tirupati: The Kuppam constituency, represented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is all set to become a beacon of sustainable energy through complete solarification. As part of this ambitious initiative, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the prestigious programme, estimated to cost Rs 1,000 crore, at Nadimur village in Kuppam mandal on Monday.

This transformative project aligns with the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijili Yojana, under which Kuppam was selected as a pilot constituency.

According to an official survey, 57,000 households in Kuppam are suitable for adopting solar connections. The project aims to install 2KWp solar rooftop net metering systems on every eligible household in Nadimur village, the first step toward a larger vision for the entire constituency.

Kuppam Area Development Authority’s Project Director Vikas Marmat played a key role in proposing Nadimur village for this pilot project. The New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) has entrusted M/s SM RENEGY Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam, with implementing the initiative, leveraging CSR funds to cover the costs.

With growing electricity demand nationwide, the central government has prioritised solar energy as a key alternative resource. The PM Surya Ghar Yojana offers 60 percent subsidies for households adopting solar power, a step further reinforced by the Andhra Pradesh government. To ensure Kuppam’s residents benefit entirely, the Chief Minister has committed to covering the remaining 40 percent of costs, making the programme entirely free for its beneficiaries.

The groundwork for this initiative began with a detailed survey conducted by the Rural Electric Cooperative Society (RESCO) and Southern DISCOM in Kuppam.

Of the 1.30 lakh electricity connections within RESCO’s jurisdiction, 77,000 are domestic connections, of which 57,000 households were deemed viable for solar energy installations. Preparations are already underway for infrastructure upgrades, with pilot work initiated in 80 of the 126 houses in Nadimur village.

Under this programme, surplus solar energy generated by households will be sold back to the government through a net metering system. Plans are also in place to transition government offices and agricultural electricity connections to solar energy, further expanding the project’s impact.

During a high-level meeting last November, Naidu expressed his determination to make Kuppam a model constituency for solar energy in the State. This project not only addresses rising electricity demands but also showcases the state’s commitment to renewable energy and environmental sustainability.