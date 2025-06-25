Naidu’s ‘Super Six’ a ‘super flop’, says Sharmila

Nellore: While describing the ‘Super Six’ scheme of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led coalition government as a ‘Super Flop’ one, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President (APCC) president YS Sharmila demanded the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to answer the people over the issue.

The PCC president who was in Nellore for participating in party general body meeting spoke with media persons at Congress party district office Indira Bhavan in the city on Tuesday.

She said that except 3 LPG Gas Cylinders and Talliki Vandanam schemes, the remaining Mahasakthi, Annadatha Sukhebhava, Free bus travel for women, unemployed wage to unemployed are yet to be implemented despite one year of rule of coalition government emerged to power in 2024 elections.

She has pointed out that LPG Gas Cylinders, Talliki Vandanam schemes are also not properly implemented, and 45 lakhs farmers are listed under Annadatha Sukhibhava Scheme against 80 lakhs farmers existing in the State.

She also pointed out that Gravity Based Project(GBP) Polavaram project turned like Lift Irrigation Scheme(LIS) following reduction of its height from 45 meters to 41.5 meters.

She alleged that injustice is being made to the Andhra Pradesh in various issues like Special Category Status (SCS) Visakha Railway Zone, as MPs representing from both coalition and YSR Congress parties have no guts to question the BJP led NDA government in the Parliament because they turned ‘ Puppets’ in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their parties vested interest.

While asserting the need of Rahul Gandhi to become Prime Minister of India, especially in the interest of AP development, YS Sharmila claimed that this was the reason party high command deployed her as PCC president.

While recalling the incident in which a person was crushed to death after falling under the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vehicle in his recent tour, the PCC leader questioned that why the government allowing ‘Jagan’ for such tours causing of Law & Order issues in the State.

“ I don’t understand several times government arrested me when launched fast unto death over Visakha Railwat Zone, and failure of the government over implementing of Super Six issues but it is allowing ‘Jagan’ to conduct tours for showing ‘Bala Pradarsana’ in the name of ‘Odarpu Yatra’ she pointed out.