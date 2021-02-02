Nakka Anand Babu condemns Atchannaidu's arrest

Guntur: TDP Politburo member Nakka Anand Babu condemned arrest of TDP State president K Atchannaidu.

Addressing the media at his residence in Vemuru on Tuesday,he alleged that YSRCP has been trying to suppress the opposition parties to win gram panchayat elections.

He cited Atchannaidu'sarrest as example. He recalled that earlier the latter was in jail for 80 days. He criticised that unable to win the elections, the government used police force and arrested the opposition party leader. He felt that this is not correct.

He alleged that the YSRCP government is encouraging unanimous election. Reacting on the Union Budget, he criticised that the Centre has given empty hand to Andhra Pradesh and added that due to failure of YSRCP MPs,the Centre did not allot funds for projects in the State. He questioned that why YSRCP government did not react on the Union Budget though Centre did not allot funds to Andhra Pradesh. He said that the TDP leaders will work hard to win the coming gram panchayat elections.