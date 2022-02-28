Nallamala forests reverberate with 'Om Namah Sivaiah' chants

Kurnool: The Nallamala forests in the district are reverberating with "Om Namah Sivaiah," "Hara Hara Mahadev" and "Shambo Shankara" chants as hundreds of devotees are making bee lines to reach Srisailam temple to witness the ongoing Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams.

The devotees from Karnataka state in large numbers are reaching Srisailam temple after traveling hundreds of kilometres by walking barefoot.

The devotees after reaching Venkatapuram village in Atmakur are trekking the Nallamala hills by passing through Peccheruvu, Nagalooti, Bheenuni Kolanu, Kailasa Dwaram, Paladhara, Panchadara, Hatakeswaram, Sakshi Ganapthi and reaching Srisailam temple. The aged people and children are trekking the Nallamala forest with great enthusiasm.

risailam temple Executive Officer (EO) S Lavanna keeping in view of the trekkers, has arranged necessary facilities like drinking water, resting shelters, medical camps and others. As the main Sivaratri festival will be celebrated on March 1, the influx of devotees is expected to reach 6 to 7 lakh. According to a source, nearly 2 to 3 lakhs devotees were daily thronging the temple to witness the festivities.

Due to pandemic situation, the devotees rush was very low last year, stated the source. The same situations were witnessed at Mahanandi, Om Karam, Yaganti, Bugga Rameshwaram and other Saivite temples in Kurnool district.