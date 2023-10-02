Nandamuri Balakrishna and wife takes part in Satyagraha Deeksha ay NTR Bhavan

Amaravati/Hyderabad : The top leaders of the TDP are taking Satyagraha Deeksha on Gandhi Jayanti in protest against the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu in the Skill Development Scam case. Nara Lokesh in Delhi and Nara Bhuvaneshwari in Rajahmundry went on a one-day hunger strike. Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna and his wife Vasundhara also took initiation in Hyderabad at NTR Bhavan.



NTR's daughter Garapati Lokeshwari, NTR's grandson Garapati Srinivas, Tarakaratna’s wife Alekhya Reddy, Nara Rohit's mother Indira, Nandamuri Jayashree, Chalasani Chamundeshwari and others also participated in in Deeksha expressing solidarity with Chandrababu.



Telangana TDP president Kasani Gnaneshwar was also present in this hunger strike being held at NTR Bhavan.