Nandyal: 10-member gang behind fake pattadar passbooks busted

Nandyal: The Allagadda police arrested 10 persons, including five from revenue department, on the charges of creating fake pattadar passbooks on non-existing survey numbers of agricultural lands and taking bank loans besides benefitting under the government welfare schemes.

All arrested were produced before media persons in the presence of Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveer Reddy at District Police Office (DPO) in Nandyal on Thursday. Addressing media persons, the SP said that a 10-member gang that includes a retired RDO Chavalam Malakondaiah, Village Revenue Officers Gurram Srinivasulu, Kalamalla Hussain Sab, Jakkula Hariharinath, Godugu Pratap (ward revenue secretary) two computer operators, Talari Maddilety and Goruva Ramu besides private persons, Dalu Narasimhudu, Dalu Arun Kumar and Kottala Daveedu have generated fake pattadar passbooks on the survey numbers of agriculture lands that do not exist in Allagadda mandal.

After generating the pattadar passbooks, they got bank loans and also enjoyed the benefits of government welfare schemes extended through government. One Dalu Hemalatha, Dalu Pushparaj and Dalu Narasimhulu, who were relatives of Dalu Narasihudu have got Rs 3 lakh, (each one a lakh) bank loan, G Bhupal Reddy Rs 7,500 (Rythu Bharosa) and Kottala Kumari Rs 1.50 lakh, said the SP.

He further said that all 10 persons have been arrested and a case under sections 409,420, 464, 471 and 167 IPC has been filed and they would be sent to remand, said the SP.

Allagadda DSP B Venkatramaiah, Circle Inspector N Rajasekhar Reddy, Sub Inspector T Narasimhulu and others were present.