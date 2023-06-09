Live
- BRS government delaying railway project: BJP
- Pawan Kalyan back to ‘OG’ sets
- Government medical college, 500-bed hospital granted for Karimnagar
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav starts distribution of Fish Prasadam at Nampally
- Water wars: The new normal?
- PM Modi seems blind to pathos of Haryana betis
- Rush of devotees to Tirumala continues on Friday, to take 24 hours for Sarvadarshans
- Gold and silver rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashed - 09 June 2023
- Puttaparthi: Sathya Sai Hospital awarded for yeomen services
- Hyderabad: Cancellation of trains
Nandyal: 10-member gang behind fake pattadar passbooks busted
SP K Raghuveer Reddy says the gang members after creating fake pattadar passbooks also availed bank loans under the government welfare schemes
Nandyal: The Allagadda police arrested 10 persons, including five from revenue department, on the charges of creating fake pattadar passbooks on non-existing survey numbers of agricultural lands and taking bank loans besides benefitting under the government welfare schemes.
All arrested were produced before media persons in the presence of Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveer Reddy at District Police Office (DPO) in Nandyal on Thursday. Addressing media persons, the SP said that a 10-member gang that includes a retired RDO Chavalam Malakondaiah, Village Revenue Officers Gurram Srinivasulu, Kalamalla Hussain Sab, Jakkula Hariharinath, Godugu Pratap (ward revenue secretary) two computer operators, Talari Maddilety and Goruva Ramu besides private persons, Dalu Narasimhudu, Dalu Arun Kumar and Kottala Daveedu have generated fake pattadar passbooks on the survey numbers of agriculture lands that do not exist in Allagadda mandal.
After generating the pattadar passbooks, they got bank loans and also enjoyed the benefits of government welfare schemes extended through government. One Dalu Hemalatha, Dalu Pushparaj and Dalu Narasimhulu, who were relatives of Dalu Narasihudu have got Rs 3 lakh, (each one a lakh) bank loan, G Bhupal Reddy Rs 7,500 (Rythu Bharosa) and Kottala Kumari Rs 1.50 lakh, said the SP.
He further said that all 10 persons have been arrested and a case under sections 409,420, 464, 471 and 167 IPC has been filed and they would be sent to remand, said the SP.
Allagadda DSP B Venkatramaiah, Circle Inspector N Rajasekhar Reddy, Sub Inspector T Narasimhulu and others were present.