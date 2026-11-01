Nandyal district records 11% polling by 9 am

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In Short
Nandyal district records 11% voter turnout by 9 AM in Andhra Pradesh municipal elections, with Nandikotkur leading at 17%, followed by Atmakur and Bethamcherla at 15% each.
Nandyal: Polling in the municipal elections across Nandyal district witnessed varying voter turnout by 9 am on Sunday. Elections are being held in Nandyal, Dhone, Nandikotkur, Atmakur and Allagadda municipalities, along with Bethamcherla Nagar Panchayat.
According to official figures, Nandikotkur recorded the highest polling percentage at 17 per cent, followed by Atmakur and Bethamcherla at 15 per cent each. Dhone municipality recorded 14 per cent polling.
Nandyal municipality recorded the lowest turnout of 8 per cent by 9 am. The overall polling percentage across Nandyal district stood at 11 per cent.
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