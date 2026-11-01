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Nandyal district records 11% polling by 9 am

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Nandyal district records 11% voter turnout by 9 AM in Andhra Pradesh municipal elections, with Nandikotkur leading at 17%, followed by Atmakur and Bethamcherla at 15% each.

Nandyal district records 11% polling by 9 am
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Nandyal district records 11% polling by 9 am

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Nandyal: Polling in the municipal elections across Nandyal district witnessed varying voter turnout by 9 am on Sunday. Elections are being held in Nandyal, Dhone, Nandikotkur, Atmakur and Allagadda municipalities, along with Bethamcherla Nagar Panchayat.

According to official figures, Nandikotkur recorded the highest polling percentage at 17 per cent, followed by Atmakur and Bethamcherla at 15 per cent each. Dhone municipality recorded 14 per cent polling.

Nandyal municipality recorded the lowest turnout of 8 per cent by 9 am. The overall polling percentage across Nandyal district stood at 11 per cent.

V Narendra Kumar
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

V Narendra Kumar

V Narendra Kumar[email protected]

Narendra Kumar Varikuntla is a seasoned journalist with 15 years of experience in reporting and news coverage. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature. He is Staff Correspondent for The Hans India based in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh Before embarking on his career in journalism, he worked with Tata Robins Fraser (TRF) as a Confidential Assistant at the Rourkela Steel Plant, where he served for 10 years. His tenure at TRF enabled him to develop strong administrative, communication, and organisational skills, which have significantly contributed to his success in journalism. He began his journalistic career with Deccan Chronicle, where he gained valuable experience in reporting and news gathering. Since 2015, he has been serving as a Staff Correspondent with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile Kurnool district, including Kurnool and Nandyal. During his journalism career, Narendra Kumar has extensively reported on governance, politics, public affairs, social issues, agriculture, and developmental activities. He is known for his commitment to accurate, balanced, and responsible journalism, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. In addition to his journalistic profession, he is actively engaged in agriculture and personally cultivates 10 acres of farmland. His close association with farming provides him with firsthand insight into rural life and farmers' issues, enriching his reporting on agriculture and rural development.

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Nandyal municipal elections 2026Nandyal polling percentageNandikotkur voter turnoutAndhra Pradesh local body pollsmunicipal elections polling update
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