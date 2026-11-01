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Food arrangements near the polling station raise questions over possible voter inducement

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Food arrangements reportedly made by ruling party leaders near a polling station in Nandyal's Moolasagaram area spark controversy and allegations of possible voter inducement, prompting residents to demand an inquiry by election officials.

Food arrangements near the polling station raise questions over possible voter inducement
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Food arrangements near the polling station raise questions over possible voter inducement

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Nandyal: Food arrangements made behind the Municipal High School polling station in the Moolasagaram area of Nandyal town during polling have triggered political controversy. The food was reportedly arranged by ruling party leaders, adding to the political debate over the incident.

The arrangements, made while voting was underway, have raised questions over their purpose, with suspicions that they might have been intended to attract or influence voters.

Concerns have also been raised over whether the arrangements amount to a violation of election rules or an attempt to offer inducements to voters. However, the purpose behind the food arrangements remains to be established.

Local residents have urged election officials to intervene immediately and conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident. They stressed the need for strict monitoring of such activities around polling stations and appropriate action if any violation of election guidelines is established.

V Narendra Kumar
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V Narendra Kumar

V Narendra Kumar[email protected]

Narendra Kumar Varikuntla is a seasoned journalist with 15 years of experience in reporting and news coverage. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature. He is Staff Correspondent for The Hans India based in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh Before embarking on his career in journalism, he worked with Tata Robins Fraser (TRF) as a Confidential Assistant at the Rourkela Steel Plant, where he served for 10 years. His tenure at TRF enabled him to develop strong administrative, communication, and organisational skills, which have significantly contributed to his success in journalism. He began his journalistic career with Deccan Chronicle, where he gained valuable experience in reporting and news gathering. Since 2015, he has been serving as a Staff Correspondent with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile Kurnool district, including Kurnool and Nandyal. During his journalism career, Narendra Kumar has extensively reported on governance, politics, public affairs, social issues, agriculture, and developmental activities. He is known for his commitment to accurate, balanced, and responsible journalism, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. In addition to his journalistic profession, he is actively engaged in agriculture and personally cultivates 10 acres of farmland. His close association with farming provides him with firsthand insight into rural life and farmers' issues, enriching his reporting on agriculture and rural development.

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Nandyal municipal electionsvoter inducement allegationsfood arrangements near polling stationMoolasagaram polling stationAndhra Pradesh election controversy
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