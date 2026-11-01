Food arrangements near the polling station raise questions over possible voter inducement

Nandyal: Food arrangements made behind the Municipal High School polling station in the Moolasagaram area of Nandyal town during polling have triggered political controversy. The food was reportedly arranged by ruling party leaders, adding to the political debate over the incident.

The arrangements, made while voting was underway, have raised questions over their purpose, with suspicions that they might have been intended to attract or influence voters.

Concerns have also been raised over whether the arrangements amount to a violation of election rules or an attempt to offer inducements to voters. However, the purpose behind the food arrangements remains to be established.

Local residents have urged election officials to intervene immediately and conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident. They stressed the need for strict monitoring of such activities around polling stations and appropriate action if any violation of election guidelines is established.