- Food arrangements near the polling station raise questions over possible voter inducement
- Symbol Mix-Up in Vijayawada's 55th Division Brings Polling to a Halt
- Nandigama Records Highest Polling at 17.99% in NTR District
- Rajasthan IAS-IPS Couple Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas Worth Rs 5.5 Crore
- Comprehensive security grid built for today’s municipal polls
- Deepavali Asthanam at Tirumala Srivari temple scheduled for Nov 8
- TTD staff to receive AI training for smarter devotee services
- Strict action against misinformation, intimidation during civic polls: SP
Symbol Mix-Up in Vijayawada's 55th Division Brings Polling to a Halt
In Short
Polling halts at Vijayawada Municipal Corporation's 55th Division after an alleged mix-up in the election symbols of YSRCP and Congress candidates on ballot papers triggers voter confusion and a protest by TDP leaders.
VIJAYAWADA: Polling came to a standstill at the Old Rajarajeswaripeta polling station in the 55th Division of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation following an alleged mix-up in the election symbols printed on the ballot papers on Sunday.
According to reports, the election symbols of two candidates were interchanged in the ballot papers. The YSRCP candidate, Shaik Hasan Basha, was allotted the hand-fan symbol, but the ballot paper reportedly carried the Congress party's hand symbol instead. Similarly, the Congress candidate, Shaik Hasan, whose symbol was supposed to be the hand, was shown the hand-fan symbol.
The discrepancy led to confusion among voters and polling staff, forcing officials to halt the polling process.
Election officials reportedly initiated steps to rectify the error by following the Election Commission's prescribed procedure for replacing the ballot papers. However, polling had not resumed at the time of reporting.
Meanwhile, TDP leaders staged a protest against the election officials, questioning the lapses in the polling arrangements and demanding an immediate resolution of the issue.
The incident caused disruption to the polling process in the division, with voters awaiting further instructions from the election authorities.
Polling begins in 92 urban local bodies in AP
President Murmu arrives in Haryana ahead of 60th Statehood Day celebrations
CM Yogi, Rekha Gupta extend wishes on Haryana Foundation Day, hail state’s rich heritage
State Election Commissioner Inspects Polling Station at Ibrahimpatnam
AP to receive rains as depression in Bay of Bengal to intensify into Cyclone Murasu
Abhijeet Dipke Meets Mamata Banerjee, Says CJP Will Stay Away From INDIA Bloc Rally