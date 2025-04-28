Nandyal police conducts major search operations

Nandyal: Nandyal district police conducted extensive cordon and search operations across various parts of the district in the early hours of Sunday. Acting on the directives of Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana, the operations aimed at preventing crimes, maintaining law and order, and ultimately transforming Nandyal into a crime-free district. Police teams raided the residences of rowdy-sheeters, individuals with criminal backgrounds, and other suspected persons. During the operation, 49 vehicles without proper documentation, 18 quarter bottles of liquor, and 50 litres of illicitly brewed liquor were seized. Three Town Police Station, Nandyal Headquarters:At Devanagar, under the jurisdiction of the Three Town Police Station, officers seized 49 vehicles lacking valid documentation. Inspectors Sudhakar Reddy, Ismail, and KambagiriRamudu, along with SIs and QRT personnel, led the operation. In the Atmakur Sub-Division, Inspector Ramu and his team conducted cordon and search operations at ABM Palem, Golla Peta, and KottalaCheruvu villages. Police seized 20 litres of illicit liquor and registered a case against the individual involved.

Inspector Prakash and his staff conducted a cordon and search operation at Shikaripet in Nandikotkur town, resulting in the seizure of 30 litres of illicit liquor. Additionally, they destroyed around 500 lumps of jaggery used in the brewing of illicit alcohol.

Inspector Subrahmanyam, along with SI Muchhumarri and his team, carried out a cordon and search operation in Lakshmapuram village, seizing 18 quarter bottles of whiskey and registering a related case. During the operations, police officials held meetings with residents, raising awareness about the dangers of criminal activities and the importance of maintaining peace.