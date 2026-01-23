Kirari will be free from waterlogging within a year, says Parvesh Verma

Delhi’s Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party government for failing to complete drainage projects in Kirari Assembly constituency, promising that the area will be free from waterlogging within a year.

The remarks come after videos surfaced on social media recently showing parts of Kirari, including Sharma Colony, flooded with sewer-contaminated water.

“The waterlogging problem in Kirari is not new. The previous AAP government failed to resolve it. Some projects were started but never completed. Now the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) are all working on separate drainage projects and the issue will be resolved within one year,” Verma said.

The minister alleged that the previous government lacked a comprehensive approach to the issues. He claimed that local MLAs were interested only in commissions. “Nearly 10 lakh people suffered, but there was no comprehensive solution,” he added. There was no immediate response from the Aam Aadmi Party to the allegations.

Verma said Kirari’s low-lying terrain makes it prone to water accumulation, adding that the DJB will complete sewer-laying work in 114 colonies, including Mubarakpur Dabas, by mid-2026.

“The previous government started sewer-laying projects without planning for proper outflow. We are now constructing a 25 MGD Rohini sewage treatment plant to treat sewage from Kirari at a cost of Rs 400 crore,” the minister said.