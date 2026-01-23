Cong vows sustained fight for restoration of MGNREGA

New Delhi:The Congress on Thursday held a national convention of MGNREGA workers in the capital and resolved to continue a long-term struggle until the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act is restored in its original form, both in letter and spirit. Party leaders said the fight would continue until the rights-based employment scheme is fully revived.

The convention was held at Jawahar Bhawan and organised by Rachnatmak Congress. Around 300 to 400 MGNREGA workers and activists from nearly 20 to 25 states participated, highlighting concerns over the dilution of the rural employment programme and its impact on livelihoods. Addressing the gathering, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the struggle to restore MGNREGA would be prolonged and could not be achieved through protests alone.